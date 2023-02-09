UrduPoint.com

Rather Serving Masses Imran 'filled His Pockets': Senior Vice President Of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Maryam Nawaz

Taking a jibe over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announcement of launching a "courting arrest" drive(Jail Bhrao Tehreek), Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said her political opponents had instead filled their pockets (referring to alleged corruption) for last 10 years, "Imran Khan is responsible for the difficult situation and problems prevalent in the country," said Maryam while addressing the PML-N worker's convention, here, in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Taking a jibe over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announcement of launching a "courting arrest" drive(Jail Bhrao Tehreek), Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said her political opponents had instead filled their pockets (referring to alleged corruption) for last 10 years, "Imran Khan is responsible for the difficult situation and problems prevalent in the country," said Maryam while addressing the PML-N worker's convention, here, in Abbottabad.

Maryam Nawaz alleged the PTI chief for endangering the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement by taking measures for political gains.

"Farah Gogi was sent (facilitated) by a charter plane," she accused the then PTI government also blaming her party's nemesis for shutting the door of accountability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PML(N) vice president took exception to the comparison made between the coalition government's rule since April 2022 till this day, adding instead the parallels must be drawn comparing the PTI's 10-year-rule in KP and the respective years of PML(N) in Punjab.

Crediting his father and PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for various development projects initiated across the country, Maryam held that only PML(N) could get the country out of the difficulties.

She further said that on her father's directions, she was visiting all over the country to hear out the party workers' grievances, if any.

"The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Hazara always respected him (Nawaz) and they will support PML(N) in upcoming general elections to bring a two-third majority," she hoped, pledging for the creation of Hazara province.

Accusing Imran of not playing any role in strengthening the law enforcement agencies, Maryam claimed the money earmarked for the protection of the masses was spent on the fortification of the PTI chief.

She said that by "comparing the four-year term of Nawaz Sharif and as much as of Imran Khan, the people will see a clear difference about the PML(N) better performance".

"Imran and his followers are anticipating their end (politically)," she said, urging the people of KP to vote for PML(N) for their better future in the general elections.

Maryam Nawaz also said following the directives of Nawaz Sharif, she would go to every district of KP and convey the latter's message to the people.

Meanwhile, the convention was attended by President PML-N KPK Amir Maqam, General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi, former Federal minister Sardar Muhammad Yousuf and Youth Wing President Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha. A large number of PML-N workers from all districts of Hazara Division participated.

