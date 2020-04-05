UrduPoint.com
Ration Bags Distributed Among Poor, Deserving Families

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Ration bags distributed among poor, deserving families

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahazad Tahir Thaheem has said that over 10,000 Ration bags had been distributed among poor and deserving families of the district during lockdown.

In a statement, the DC said various NGOs, Traders organizations, corona committee and elected representatives were playing their role for serving the people during this need of hour.

The DC informed that corona committee has distributed 3200 ration bags, MNA Dr Mahesh Malani 1200 bags, MPA Arbab Lutuf Allah 3500 bags, city traders association 300 bags, Traders ittehad Chachro 371, civil society Islamkot 700, Wami NGO Diplo 250, Alkhidmat Foundation 100, HANDS 150, Dr Mohan Islamkot 150 and Thardeep NGO distributed 2000 ration bags.

