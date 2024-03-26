Ration disbursed among porters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A non government organization (NGO) disbursed ration among porters at Multan Cantt Railway Station on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways Multan Division said that Taray Zameen Pur (TZP) distributed the ration in connection with Ramazan ul Mubarak.

He stated that Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO), Adnan Marwat, along with officials of the NGO carried out the activity.

He informed the DS Multan Division, Kashif Farooq Butt took special interest for arranging the ration from the NGO adding that DCO Marwat was thankful for this this noble action.

Mr Marwat asked the philanthropists to step forward and help the needy around us in the holy month.