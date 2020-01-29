UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Issues Notice To 540 Non-license Holders

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:21 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues notice to 540 non-license holders

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Wednesday issued 540 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Wednesday issued 540 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the department also issued new licenses to 370 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license and collectedRs 500,000 revenue.

Meanwhile RCB in its drive against encroachments also confiscated three trucks of goods from Tench Bhatta, Naseerabad, Alabad and Saddar areas.

