UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce Delegation Calls On Asad Umar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:17 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce delegation calls on Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Thursday said that the government's top priority was to complete the projects under the Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) at the earliest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Thursday said that the government's top priority was to complete the projects under the Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) at the earliest.

According to a statement issued here, talking to the delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) led by its President Saboor Malik, the minister said that the business community was a key player in development of the country.

Asad informed that infrastructure and energy projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), were either completed or near completion.

"Under the CPEC, the ML-1 project, costing around $ 9 billion, will begin in the current financial year," he said adding private sector could participate in CPEC projects under a public-private partnership.

He said that the present government had spent a huge amount of 75 billion rupee on development schemes in the month of December 2019 alone under the PSDP. In the previous six months, this expenditure was around 97 billion rupee,he added.

"We have come out of the bad phase, and now working on a strategy to reduce cost of doing business and accelerate development plans,"he said.

Speaking on the occasion, President Saboor Malik said that under the CPEC, the Chamber of Commerce should be consulted in the Special Economic Zones (SEZ).

"The business community understand the economic challenges and we believed that worst phase has gone and best is far away and an active response from government side is required to bridge the gap," he added.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Business CPEC Rawalpindi Chamber December 2019 Commerce From Government Best Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

DoE, IRENA enhance cooperation in energy efficienc ..

18 minutes ago

Who is newly appointed DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar?

35 minutes ago

Supreme Court seeks FIA's application in housing s ..

51 seconds ago

UK's Green Economy Grew by 5% Year-on-Year to Reac ..

52 seconds ago

Putin Says Expect Quick Work on Constitutional Ame ..

54 seconds ago

Children of foreign IS jihadists must be repatriat ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.