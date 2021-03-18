Rawalpindi Development Authority governing body delegates more powers to DG

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday approved delegation of more administrative powers to its Director General (DG) regarding approval of the housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday approved delegation of more administrative powers to its Director General (DG) regarding approval of the housing schemes.

The decision about delegation of powers to the DG RDA was taken in 53rd Governing Body meeting held here today under the chairmanship of RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

The meeting also approved amendment in registration and renewal fee with regard to practicing town planners, practicing architects, practicing resident engineers, structure engineers and practicing vetting structure engineers.

Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Isani gave a detailed briefing on the agenda items of the governing body meeting.

The meeting also approved appointment of the officers and employees as individual consultant and professional for different directorates of RDA, revision/enhancement of transfer fee schedule for transfer of properties in different housing schemes, amendment in multi-storey buildings regulations which allow the construction of the apartment buildings on minimum 10 marla plot with certain limitations of height maximum up to 48 feet, sub-division of residential plot and proposed rates of scrutiny fee.

The meeting also approved the construction of official apartment building for employees of the authority.

Governing Body deferred agenda item of renaming a housing scheme from "Rabia Residency to Star Enclave" Mouza Chahan, Chakri Road Rawalpindi.

Members of the Governing Body, Major (R) Muhammad Latasib Satti MPA PP-6, Haji Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry, MPA PP-13, Ms. Nasreen Tariq MPA, Director General RDA Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Isani, MD WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood, Director Admin & Finance RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director Architecture Shuja Ali, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, representatives of Finance Department, P&D Department, Deputy Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi and other officers of RDA Rawalpindi attended the meeting.