Rawalpindi to be made ideal with help of V-force: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq Saturday said the government was trying to solve the problems being faced by the people of Punjab and provide them better health, education and other basic services.

Addressing here in Rawalpindi Arts Council on the occasion of establishing V-Force, he said the purpose of setting up V-Force was to protect the students of schools and colleges from getting addicted and improving facilities in education, health and other sectors.

He said with the help of the V-Force, Rawalpindi would be made an ideal district and V-Force volunteers would be given access to all the government departments of the district administration to identify the problems like corruption and other issues and take immediate steps to resolve them.

At the same time, we all have a responsibility to play our part in solving the problems of the society, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Captain (R) Mohammed Shoaib, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Zahid Khan, officials of Silver Lines Club, Malik Safdar International Hockey Player students and other people from different walks of life attended the event.