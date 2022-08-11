UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi's Dengue Patient Tally Reaches 63

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Six more patients tested positive for the dengue virus in the Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 63

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that, among the new cases, two patients had arrived from Chak Jalaldin, one each from Morgah and Lalkurti, while two patients reported from District Chakwal.

During the last week, he added that as many as 295 dengue fever suspects were brought to the district's health facilities, out of which 18 tested positive and were provided with the necessary treatment.

Dr Sajjad further informed that of the 63 confirmed cases reported in the district this year, 33 were reported from Potohar town urban area, 11 from Kahutta, six from Rawalpindi Cantonment, five from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, three from Chaklala Cantonment and one each from Gujjar Khan and Potohar town rural area.

He added that only two cases had arrived from the outside district Chakwal.

Dr Sajjad said that under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, the district administration departments had registered 776 FIRs, sealed 319, issued challans to 951, notices to 4,579, and a fine of Rs 2,591,000 was imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from January 1 to date.

