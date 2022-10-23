UrduPoint.com

RCB's Anti-dengue Campaign In Full Swing: RCB CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2022 | 02:20 PM

RCB's anti-dengue campaign in full swing: RCB CEO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Cantonment Executive Officer of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Imran Gulzar has said that anti-dengue campaign in Cantonment areas was in full swing.

He said the board had initiated efforts as dengue had become a major issue and all available resources were being utilized to eradicate it completely.

He said, dengue larvae had been found in houses where water remains choked like in water tanks, used and old tyres, and uncovered utensils and accumulated rainwater, adding, the RCB management was utilizing all its resources to eradicate the disease, including clearing away stagnant water, nullahs, carrying out spraying indoors and outdoors, conducting daily door-to-door surveillance and improving the drainage system.

According to RCB spokesman, the authorities concerned of RCB had been directed to utilize all available resources to control dengue and accelerate the ongoing anti-dengue campaign besides strictly monitoring anti-dengue activities in all Cantt areas as September and October were very important regarding control of dengue.

The authorities had also been directed that strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against negligent officials, he added.

He informed that 105 FIRs were registered against SOPs violators during this season while several shopkeepers were also issued warnings. Fines were also imposed for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to control dengue, he added.

He said, September and October were very important regarding control of dengue as most of the cases were reported during this period so the teams must focus activities to ensure elimination of dengue larvae.

The CEO said that anti-dengue surveillance activities, elimination of larvae, IRS Spray and fogging were being carried out in Cantt areas while special teams on emergency basis had also been constituted.

He informed that anti-dengue teams visited different areas and issued notices to the violators. Anti-dengue spray was also being conducted in houses, he added.

The CEO urged the residents to play their due role and remove stagnant water from rooftops and other places besides cooperating with the anti-dengue teams.

He said the citizens were also being educated and informed about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue. Lady health workers during door-to-door campaign were visiting houses to educate the community particularly females about preventive measures against the disease, he added.

The main focus of the campaign was on public health education, he said and informed that the sanitary staff had been directed to ensure timely cleanliness and proper solid waste disposal in all areas.

The RCB teams were also visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyard godowns and apprising the citizens about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against dengue, he said adding, the teams were also removing stagnant water and dengue larvae from several breeding sites.

The vulnerable points were regularly being checked and special inspection was being conducted to check dengue mosquito larvae, he said.

The CEO urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and roof tops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito is found in air coolers water drums and scrap items.

