UrduPoint.com

RCB's Anti-encroachment Operations; 252 Truckloads Goods Confiscated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2022 | 02:40 PM

RCB's anti-encroachment operations; 252 truckloads goods confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on the special directives of Executive Officer Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi launched operations in different Cantt areas and confiscated over 252 truckloads of goods from different markets during last nine months.

According to RCB Spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the Board had accelerated its ongoing anti-encroachment drive and conducted 661 anti-encroachment operations besides taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators. The board also imposed fines amounting to over Rs 3 million on the violators.

He informed that over 250 encroachers were also issued notices and warned of strict action on violation of the rules.

Anti-encroachment teams confiscated the encroachment material from Tench Bhatta, Kamalabad, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Saydian, Misrial Road, Saddar, Bakra Mandi, Chor, and other areas, he said adding that operations were being conducted on a daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

The spokesman informed that the Public Facilitation Centre of RCB received as many as 8,388 complaints regarding electricity, water supply, sanitation and other problems during last nine months and made all-out efforts to resolve them.

The facilitation centre addressed 6,189 complaints on urgent basis he said and informed the center also issued 6,743 birth certificates and 2,333 death certificates during the period.

He said that the Cantonment Executive Officer Imran Gulzar had issued special instructions to officials of the Public Facilitation Centre to make earnest efforts to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

Talking about the food branch's performance he informed that a large number of operations were also conducted and fines amounting to Rs 3.4 million were imposed on food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during the period.

The board issued 1084 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions and also collected a large number of food samples which were sent to lab for quality testing.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators, he told APP.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Peshawar Road Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

To a question he informed that RCB had collected over Rs 1.14 billion taxes during last nine months. All-out efforts were being made to provide all possible facilities to the residents.

He informed that record taxes had been collected during first nine months of the current financial year.

RCB collected over Rs 650 million property tax, over Rs 160 million water charges, over Rs 310 million TIP tax on transfer of immovable property and over Rs 44 million Conservancy charges under its ongoing campaign to recover outstanding dues.

He informed that the board succeeded to collect over Rs 8.9 million trade license fee and issued 3155 trade licenses. Similarly, over Rs 6.1 million professional tax was collected during the period and the board issued 5513 professional licenses.

395

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Poor Water Road Rawalpindi Saddar Market All From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

5 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

14 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

14 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

15 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.