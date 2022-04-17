(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on the special directives of Executive Officer Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi launched operations in different Cantt areas and confiscated over 252 truckloads of goods from different markets during last nine months.

According to RCB Spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the Board had accelerated its ongoing anti-encroachment drive and conducted 661 anti-encroachment operations besides taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators. The board also imposed fines amounting to over Rs 3 million on the violators.

He informed that over 250 encroachers were also issued notices and warned of strict action on violation of the rules.

Anti-encroachment teams confiscated the encroachment material from Tench Bhatta, Kamalabad, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Saydian, Misrial Road, Saddar, Bakra Mandi, Chor, and other areas, he said adding that operations were being conducted on a daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

The spokesman informed that the Public Facilitation Centre of RCB received as many as 8,388 complaints regarding electricity, water supply, sanitation and other problems during last nine months and made all-out efforts to resolve them.

The facilitation centre addressed 6,189 complaints on urgent basis he said and informed the center also issued 6,743 birth certificates and 2,333 death certificates during the period.

He said that the Cantonment Executive Officer Imran Gulzar had issued special instructions to officials of the Public Facilitation Centre to make earnest efforts to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

Talking about the food branch's performance he informed that a large number of operations were also conducted and fines amounting to Rs 3.4 million were imposed on food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during the period.

The board issued 1084 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions and also collected a large number of food samples which were sent to lab for quality testing.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators, he told APP.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Peshawar Road Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

To a question he informed that RCB had collected over Rs 1.14 billion taxes during last nine months. All-out efforts were being made to provide all possible facilities to the residents.

He informed that record taxes had been collected during first nine months of the current financial year.

RCB collected over Rs 650 million property tax, over Rs 160 million water charges, over Rs 310 million TIP tax on transfer of immovable property and over Rs 44 million Conservancy charges under its ongoing campaign to recover outstanding dues.

He informed that the board succeeded to collect over Rs 8.9 million trade license fee and issued 3155 trade licenses. Similarly, over Rs 6.1 million professional tax was collected during the period and the board issued 5513 professional licenses.

