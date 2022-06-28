RCCI, CCP organised advocacy session on competition law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in collaboration with the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP),Tuesday organized an advocacy session on Competition Law.

Chairperson CCP, Rahat Kaunain Hassan, in her address, said that deceptive marketing practices directly impacted consumers and the businesses' competitors.

She recommended businesses "Show what you sell and say what you mean," which can make them fully compliant and truthful to the consumers and not allow businesses to take any undue competitive advantage.

"Businesses are free to make profits as long as they are not violating the competition principles", she added. She said that the CCP was also playing a role in the policy reform by offering recommendations that would enhance economic efficiencies and create a level playing field.

She added that the CCP's draft pilot study on the "Assessment of Supply Chain from Farm gate to Retail" recommended policy measures for enhancing economic efficiency and eliminating distortions in the supply chain of essential commodities.

Similarly, its report on the SME Sector will offer solid recommendations for improving the economic efficiencies of SMEs.

Moreover, consultative sessions have commenced on the CCP's draft" "E-Commerce Policy Guideline" for deliberations with the stakeholders.

She said that the Competition law played a role in removing entry barriers, improving the market access, and creating a level playing field, but the country's ranking in the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) was based on other factors such as institutions, infrastructure, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) adoption, macroeconomic stability, health, skills, product market, labour market, financial system, market size, business dynamism and innovation capability.

Earlier, RCCI President Nadeem Rauf acknowledged the excellent work done by the CCP and emphasized the need to create more awareness of the Competition Law.

He offered RCCI's a platform for educating the business people on the Dos and don'ts of the law. Nadeem also welcomed the Chairperson's suggestion of exempting the chambers from fees for filing formal complaints with the CCP.