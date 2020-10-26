RCCI efforts for establishing first green chamber lauded

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul lauded Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (RCCI) efforts for making first green chamber of Pakistan through adopting rainwater harvesting and recharge system along with installation of Solar Panels for energy conservation.

The other chambers and organizations should follow the same, she said during her visit to the new projects.

The Minister assured full support to RCCI for its key initiatives for promoting regional trade and advocating clean and green Pakistan.

She said Clean Pakistan goal could only be achieved through public private partnership and chamber of commerce could play a vital role in bridging the gap here.

Later in her address with the traders community she said, Pakistan is one of the water stressed countries where ground water table has dangerously dropped to lower level.

Ban on plastic bags was another initiative of her ministry which needed full support of the masses and particularly business community.

Pollution is one of the main issue that PTI led Federal government aimed to tackle through initiatives like Clean and Green Pakistan.

PTI government has launched many projects including 10 billion Trees Tsunami project on patron of the Billion Trees Project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expanded it across Pakistan.

Earlier, President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza in his welcome address said traders were ready to join the Government for its efforts to address climate change through various steps including tree plantation, ban on plastic bags and use of renewable energy.

He said the chamber was implementing prime minister's vision of a green Pakistan. Rainwater, through the newly-installed system, could be collected as it has the capacity to recharge 3,000 gallons of groundwater per hour.

He also gave a short briefing on RCCI current activities and ongoing programs.

Group Leader Sohail Altaf said there was a need to link green initiative with incentives and suggested that tax rebates should be introduced for adopting rain water harvesting.

Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, former president Raja Amer Iqbal, members of the executive committee, women members and RCCI members among others attended the event.