RDA Seals 31 Commercial Buildings, Lodges Nine FIRs, Demolishes Three Offices

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 12:30 PM

RDA seals 31 commercial buildings, lodges nine FIRs, demolishes three offices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has accelerated its ongoing operations and illegal constructions and sealed 31 commercial buildings, lodged nine FIRs and demolished three offices of illegal private housing societies during last 10 days.

According to an RDA spokesman, RDA demolished five under-construction commercial structures and sealed 11 commercial buildings on Shahpur Syedan Road Rawalpindi.

The Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing RDA while carrying out an operation against unauthorized and illegal commercial buildings took action by the law against the rules violators.

He said that the Assistant Director of Building Control, Building Inspectors and others with the help of the Police carried out the operation and sealed illegal commercial buildings.

The spokesman said that the owners illegally constructed the commercial buildings without approval and No Objection Certificates.

He said that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA had also demolished the boundary wall of one illegal private housing scheme namely Countryside Farms at Moza Raatyal, Mohra Koyain, Chak Beli Khan Road, Rawat, Rawalpindi.

The MP&TE Directorate RDA had also lodged FIR against a housing scheme namely Countryside Farms (Countryside Residencia) housing scheme at Moza Kalyam Mughal, Rawat Rawalpindi, he added.

He said the owners of these two illegal housing schemes were running the booking offices without the approval of the schemes in violation of the Punjab Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021.

He said RDA had also sealed 20 shops on Link Bajnial Road, in Moza Pind Nasrala Rawalpindi.

He informed me that the grand operation against unauthorized constructions was in full swing and the authority was trying to control the illegal development of unauthorized projects.

He informed that the authority had already lodged FIRs against two illegal housing schemes namely Mivida City and Abdullah City at Chakri Road. Any advertisement on their part would be an attempt to deceive the citizens as they are illegal, he said.

RDA had also lodged FIRs against three illegal housing schemes namely Budget Agro Farms, Countryside Farms at Chak Beli road Rawalpindi and Kalyam City, Rawat Rawalpindi, he informed.

He clarified that Green Lake City was a fake housing scheme and advertisements by the housing scheme particularly on social media were illegal.

RDA spokesman said that without getting the requisite No-Objection Certificate from RDA for launching the housing schemes, and residential and commercial projects within the controlled area of RDA, all sorts of advertisements for the promotion of the projects were illegal. Therefore, RDA had advised the general public not to invest in illegal housing schemes.

Moreover, on the directives of the DG, MP&TE Directorate had also directed the administration of illegal housing schemes to stop marketing their unapproved and illegal housing schemes on print, electronic and social media and contact the authorities concerned of RDA to get NoC and approval of the scheme as per law.

Talking to APP the spokesman said MP&TE Directorate had requested the Federal Investigation Agency, Cyber Crime Cell, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, SNGPL, District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA, and Commissioner Islamabad about illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media.

He said some owners and developers were wrongly claiming that they got NoC from RDA, adding, the status of the housing schemes could be verified from RDA's official website.

The spokesman said, three booking offices of illegal housing schemes namely Capital Floora Valle at 'Thatha Gorakhpur Road and two illegal sub-division offices at 'Tarahia Gorakhpur road had been demolished.

FIRs had also been lodged against these three illegal housing schemes, he said adding, the owners and sponsors of the illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through advertisements.

The spokesman said that the DG had requested the general public to check the status of the housing schemes on RDA's official website rda.gop.pk before any investment.

