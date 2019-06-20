UrduPoint.com
REAP Ex-chairman Advises Business Community To Cooperate With Govt

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:50 PM

Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) Thursday advised the business community to react responsibly and abstain from issuing statements criticizing the federal budget or the government as it creates unnecessary uncertainty in the market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) Thursday advised the business community to react responsibly and abstain from issuing statements criticizing the Federal budget or the government as it creates unnecessary uncertainty in the market.

" As I believe the business community needs to act responsibly and not accelerate the already difficult economic conditions country is facing," former chairman Rafiq Suleman said in a statement issued here.

He urged the business community to bring confidence into the markets.

He said rice is the only sector which earns over Dollar two billion through exports per annum and after hosiery's exports of $ 2.6 billion. But, he added, it has not protested or gone for any public statements.

"We have certain reservations on the budget, the rice export sector represented by REAP continued to work on possible solutions that should come out as a win-win solution for rice sector and the Government.

" We have full trust and confidence in the government and its Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Finance teams," he said.

