Recent rain harmful for standing wheat, maize

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Recent rain along with hailstorms and strong winds in many parts of Punjab added to the miseries of the growers, who are not only concerned about standing wheat and maize crops but say that damages would also impact next Kharif crops, as they have lost investment capacity.

According to weather pundits on Friday, strong winds and rain had already flattened the wheat crop at various places in the province and the weather experts had warned that the current wet and windy pattern could continue for next 24 hours.

Zafar Awais, a farmer from central Punjab said that the maize and canola crop may suffer the most after wheat.

The only area where current spell would benefit wheat is barani (rain-fed), where the crop was facing a long dry spell, said a grower from barani area . However, it was harmful for oil seed crops (canola and mustard), which were being harvested. Grams crop sown on the plains just below the area may also suffer, he added.

Agriculture experts said that country now has to develop wheat genetics.

Focus should be on seeds that produce stronger straw and grain, which could withstand the current pattern of rain and wind, they added.

Experts further said that crop agronomy also needed to be improved as old practices may not yield desired results.