Reckless driving becoming a routine practice before Iftar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Traffic congestion coupled with rash and reckless driving on arteries of the city has almost become a routine practice before Iftar, posing a challenge for the traffic police to overcome this menace.

The holy month of Ramazan provides a great opportunity for people to reckon and carry out introspection of one-self and inculcate the spirit of brotherhood and patience.

However, some elements especially the young lot was found driving rashly, creating a lot of problems for law abiding citizens especially in congested localities like Nothia,Dabgari Gardens, Khyber Bazaar, Fordous and Hashtnagri where traffic jams ahead of Iftr.

Traffic Jam is a routine nuance during afternoon on main GT Road and adjoining link roads where motorists spend hours to reach homes and sometimes they have to break their fast in vehicles.

The traffic mess often leads to fatal road accidents and flow of traffic is disrupted as a result of over speeding.

"I have spent about two hours to reach Peshawar General Bus Stand from Saddar which is normally covered in forty minutes in wake of massive traffic jam on Thursday and I broke fast in my vehicle," Misal Khan (Retd) Information Officer said.

He was of the view that during rush hours, residents were left with the only option to travel in BRT to reach home timely for Iftar as private vehicles were moving at snail's pace on the main artery of the metropolis due to traffic congestion.

As a result of traffic mess, overloading in BRT is almost a routine matter and disabled and women find it hard to get their reserved seats.

To ensure smooth flow of traffic and to facilitate residents, the city traffic police has deployed over 1000 traffic police personnel at various sections, said Chief Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan.

He said a comprehensive traffic plan has also been devised for Ramadan featuring various measures to check reckless driving and facilitate residents by ensuring smooth flow of traffic on all roads of the city.

Moreover, he said traffic police also conducted sessions to educate motorists on traffic rules and such initiatives were very useful in curbing reckless or overspending practices especially among the youth.