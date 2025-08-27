Record Chenab flood poses serious threat to Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa said that a record flood of 900,000 cusecs was passing

through the Chenab River at Marala, marking the largest flow in the river’s history.

He informed that this flood wave would enter Muzaffargarh district at Rangpur on August 30,

describing it as the most severe flood since 2014.

Chairing a meeting on flood preparedness, the DC directed all departments to remain on high alert and prepare for any emergency. He said that officers’ leaves had been cancelled, and no official would be allowed to leave the district without permission. He stressed that every officer must remain present at duty stations, fully briefed and ready, as VVIP visits were also expected.

The DC urged the elected representatives to convey evacuation messages in riverine areas, urging immediate relocation of residents. “Nothing is more valuable than human life. Protection of people’s lives and property is our foremost duty,” he added.

He directed the Livestock Department to vaccinate all animals being moved from flood-hit areas and ensure fodder arrangements, with counters set up at each relief camp. Rescue 1122 teams were instructed to be stationed at sensitive points with boats, skilled staff, and life jackets. He ordered closure of all commercial boat services at river crossings, restricting boats only for free evacuation services under police supervision. The PDMA was tasked with supplying tents to all tehsils as required, while announcements and force assistance would be used for evacuation campaigns.

The agriculture department was asked to deploy ten bulldozers to support the Irrigation Department. NGOs working in the district would also be engaged systematically to strengthen relief efforts.

MPA Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia urged immediate repair of cracks at the Tillery embankment caused by rains, stressing lessons from the 2014 flood.

MPA Rana Abdul Manan warned that sewerage lines discharging into the Chenab at Shehr Sultan could allow river water to flow back into the city and demanded urgent closure of the lines. He also called for coordination with Multan administration to evacuate people from eastern areas of the district.

MPA Aun Hameed Dogar pressed for closure of cracks in embankments caused by rainfall and animal burrows, removal of camps on riverbanks, and vaccination of livestock.

District Police Officer Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah assured that police deployment plans had been finalized, with personnel ready wherever needed. He stressed the need for coordination among departments and maximum public awareness through mosque announcements. He reiterated that the protection of people’s lives and property was the top priority and said all Punjab Police resources would be used in consultation with district administration.

The meeting was also attended by MPAs, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Owaid Irshad Bhatti, PDMA representative Irfan Sial, and officials of relevant departments.