Recounting Votes In NA 196 Schedules On Dec 10

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:16 PM

Recounting votes in NA 196 schedules on Dec 10

The Election Commission has chalked out the schedule for recounting of votes in NA-196 Jacobabad on Dec 10

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Election Commission has chalked out the schedule for recounting of votes in NA-196 Jacobabad on Dec 10.

The district returning officer of Jacobabad in this regard on Thursday has issued notices to Federal Minister of Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro and Adviser to CM on Prison Aijaz Khan Jakhrani.

It may be mentioned that PPP candidate Aijaz Khan Jakhrani had filed a petition for recounting of votes in NA-196, Jacobabad.

