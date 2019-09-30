Recruitment as soldier in Pakistan Army to start from Oct. 15

Incharge, Army Selection and Recruitment Office, Larkana Major Shafyaan Ahmed on Monday announced that the registration for recruitment as soldier in Pakistan Army will be starts from October 15 at Army Selection and Recruitment Office Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Incharge, Army Selection and Recruitment Office, Larkana Major Shafyaan Ahmed on Monday announced that the registration for recruitment as soldier in Pakistan Army will be starts from October 15 at Army Selection and Recruitment Office Larkana

The interested educated young-men belonging to Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore - Kandhkot and Dadu districts are hereby advised to register themselves for the recruitment as soldier.

The interested candidates have been advised that they can apply with CNIC/B-Form, Parents CNIC, Guarantor CNIC; Educational certificates along with 4 passport size photographs can appear in the above office for the registration.

The selection and recruitment will be held on merit basis, all the instructions were displayed on the "notice board" at Army Recruitment Office Larkana in the premises of Government Boys Degree College Larkana, and further information in this regard may be obtained from the Army Selection and Recruitment Office Larkana, the announcement added.

The desirous candidates can contact on telephone No.074-4752451 and 0346-1178920 from 7.00 am to 2.00 pm, for further information.