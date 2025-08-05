Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will close Serena, NADRA, and Express entry gates of the Red Zone due to a Kashmir Solidarity Walk from France Chowk to D-Chowk on Tuesday.

An ITP spokesperson told APP that these entry points will remain closed from 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM to ensure security and smooth movement during the event.

Commuters heading to the Red Zone are advised to use Margalla Road and the Marriott Hotel access point as alternate routes.

The ITP has urged citizens to follow the official traffic updates on its social media platforms or contact the Traffic Helpline at 1915 for further assistance.

APP/rzr-mkz