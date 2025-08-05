Open Menu

Red Zone Entry Points To Be Closed For Kashmir Solidarity Walk, ITP Issues Alternate Route Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will close Serena, NADRA, and Express entry gates of the Red Zone due to a Kashmir Solidarity Walk from France Chowk to D-Chowk on Tuesday.

An ITP spokesperson told APP that these entry points will remain closed from 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM to ensure security and smooth movement during the event.

Commuters heading to the Red Zone are advised to use Margalla Road and the Marriott Hotel access point as alternate routes.

The ITP has urged citizens to follow the official traffic updates on its social media platforms or contact the Traffic Helpline at 1915 for further assistance.

APP/rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2025

14 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

8 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

8 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

9 hours ago
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

9 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

10 hours ago
 Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

10 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

10 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

10 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan