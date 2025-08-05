- Home
- Pakistan
- Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan
Red Zone Entry Points To Be Closed For Kashmir Solidarity Walk, ITP Issues Alternate Route Plan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 01:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will close Serena, NADRA, and Express entry gates of the Red Zone due to a Kashmir Solidarity Walk from France Chowk to D-Chowk on Tuesday.
An ITP spokesperson told APP that these entry points will remain closed from 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM to ensure security and smooth movement during the event.
Commuters heading to the Red Zone are advised to use Margalla Road and the Marriott Hotel access point as alternate routes.
The ITP has urged citizens to follow the official traffic updates on its social media platforms or contact the Traffic Helpline at 1915 for further assistance.
APP/rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..8 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan8 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui8 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history9 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law9 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister9 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister10 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy10 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk10 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July10 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch10 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..10 hours ago