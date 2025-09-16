Reference filed in IBC against Imaan Mazari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A reference has been filed to Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) on Tuesday seeking to revoke the license of Advocate Imaan Mazari.

The reference, filed by Advocate Adnan Iqbal, accused Imaan Mazari for being involved in anti-state activities.

The reference has requested that Imaan Mazari’s permanent law license be revoked and a formal inquiry be conducted against her.