Reference Filed In IBC Against Imaan Mazari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A reference has been filed to Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) on Tuesday seeking to revoke the license of Advocate Imaan Mazari.
The reference, filed by Advocate Adnan Iqbal, accused Imaan Mazari for being involved in anti-state activities.
The reference has requested that Imaan Mazari’s permanent law license be revoked and a formal inquiry be conducted against her.
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Reference filed in IBC against Imaan Mazari6 minutes ago
-
Anti-Germ and Anti-Mosquito Campaign Launched in Matiari7 minutes ago
-
IHC bars Justice Jahangiri from performing judicial work in fake degree case7 minutes ago
-
Fazlur Rehman meets Qatari Ambassador, condemns Israeli attacks16 minutes ago
-
AIOU to host int'l bio sciences conference on September 2316 minutes ago
-
Three SHOs appointed to key Islamabad police stations16 minutes ago
-
Modi regime,Hindutva ideology, suffered a crushing defeat in recent military stand-off with Pakistan ..16 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-profiteering drive in Sialkot26 minutes ago
-
UAF produces 20 more PhDs26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Sweden explore climate cooperation and green innovation26 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi reports 23 new dengue cases26 minutes ago
-
IRS-CSSPR launches landmark volume on Post-Pahalgam Deterrence and Escalation26 minutes ago