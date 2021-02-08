References against Raja Pervez Ashraf, Lawai adjourned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing on graft references against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Hussein Lawai and others till next dates.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to the strike of the legal fraternity. No lawyers appeared before the court.

At this, AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned hearing on two rental power references against Pervaiz Ashraf and others till March 1. Separate references against former secretary establishment Ismail Qureshi and fake accounts case against Hussain Lawai were adjourned till February 17.

Meanwhile, an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC)'s Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan also adjourned barrister Fahad murder case till February 15. The hearing also adjourned without proceeding.