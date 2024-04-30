Open Menu

Regional Police Officer Visits Haripur District To Review Security Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Regional Police Officer visits Haripur District to review security measures

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara division Tahir Ayub Khan Tuesday paid a visit to Haripur district to assess security arrangements for sensitive developmental projects.

During his visit, he also conducted an introductory meeting with police officials to discuss law and order and review ongoing police operations in the district. District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Suleman Zafar gave a comprehensive briefing during the session, which was also attended by SSP Investigation Haripur Jamil ur Rehman, all SDPOs, DSP Traffic, and DSP Elite Force.

Addressing the officers, Tahir Ayub Khan lauded the efforts of the Haripur Police in maintaining peace and security.

He expressed confidence in their continued dedication to safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens and urged them to make use of all available resources to combat crime effectively, particularly in areas hosting sensitive and developmental projects.

Moreover, Khan emphasized the importance of engaging with foreign workers, especially Chinese nationals, across the district to exchange vital security-related information.

He stressed the necessity of delivering immediate and fair justice to the public and taking proactive measures to eradicate drug-related crimes.

Following the meeting, RPO Hazara and DPO Haripur conducted site visits to key locations including the Hattar Industrial Estate where they also visited Qurshi Industries, Volta Factory, and Ghazi T-V Project to assess security measures. Detailed briefings on the Ghazi T-V Project were provided by Colonel (R) Muhammad Tahir and Colonel (R) In-charge Security WAPDA.

Tahir Ayub Khan underscored the commitment of Hazara Police to ensuring the security of foreigners and developmental projects, declaring it a top priority. DPO Haripur was directed to bolster security measures for foreigners and strengthen relationships to ensure prompt assistance during emergencies.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Law And Order China WAPDA Visit Traffic Haripur SITE Ghazi All Top

Recent Stories

Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

3 minutes ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

13 minutes ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

1 hour ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

1 hour ago
 Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

3 hours ago
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

4 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

5 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

6 hours ago
 NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan