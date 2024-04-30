Regional Police Officer Visits Haripur District To Review Security Measures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 06:50 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara division Tahir Ayub Khan Tuesday paid a visit to Haripur district to assess security arrangements for sensitive developmental projects.
During his visit, he also conducted an introductory meeting with police officials to discuss law and order and review ongoing police operations in the district. District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Suleman Zafar gave a comprehensive briefing during the session, which was also attended by SSP Investigation Haripur Jamil ur Rehman, all SDPOs, DSP Traffic, and DSP Elite Force.
Addressing the officers, Tahir Ayub Khan lauded the efforts of the Haripur Police in maintaining peace and security.
He expressed confidence in their continued dedication to safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens and urged them to make use of all available resources to combat crime effectively, particularly in areas hosting sensitive and developmental projects.
Moreover, Khan emphasized the importance of engaging with foreign workers, especially Chinese nationals, across the district to exchange vital security-related information.
He stressed the necessity of delivering immediate and fair justice to the public and taking proactive measures to eradicate drug-related crimes.
Following the meeting, RPO Hazara and DPO Haripur conducted site visits to key locations including the Hattar Industrial Estate where they also visited Qurshi Industries, Volta Factory, and Ghazi T-V Project to assess security measures. Detailed briefings on the Ghazi T-V Project were provided by Colonel (R) Muhammad Tahir and Colonel (R) In-charge Security WAPDA.
Tahir Ayub Khan underscored the commitment of Hazara Police to ensuring the security of foreigners and developmental projects, declaring it a top priority. DPO Haripur was directed to bolster security measures for foreigners and strengthen relationships to ensure prompt assistance during emergencies.
