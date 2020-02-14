UrduPoint.com
Regulating Social Media Requirement Of Public Interest: Federal Minister For Science And Technology Fawad Chaudhary

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:56 PM

Regulating social media requirement of public interest: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has on Friday said that regulating social media is perfectly public interest requirement.Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter and stated that USA and UK are never criticized for actually more stringent regulations but zero regulations are demanded for Pakista

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has on Friday said that regulating social media is perfectly public interest requirement.Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter and stated that USA and UK are never criticized for actually more stringent regulations but zero regulations are demanded for Pakistan.

The federal minister further added that economic laws framework registration is imperative to bring companies in Pakistan.He told that these rules are framed in exercise of the powers conferred under clause (c) of sub-section (2A) of section 8, sub-section (1) of section 54 and clause (ag) of sub-section (2) of section 57 of the PTA Act, 1996 and the sections 35, 37, 48 and 51 PECA.The law was passed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he concluded.

