Rehabilitation Of Flood-hit Roads Begins As Commissioner Declares Emergency In DG Khan, Rajanpur

Published August 16, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division Muhammad Usman Anwar Tuesday declared emergency in flood hit districts of DG Khan and Rajanpur putting all the relevant departments on alert. He personally supervised work to restore road communications network damaged by the floods in the two districts

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division Muhammad Usman Anwar Tuesday declared emergency in flood hit districts of DG Khan and Rajanpur putting all the relevant departments on alert. He personally supervised work to restore road communications network damaged by the floods in the two districts.

Traffic has been restored on the inter-provincial highway running through DG Khan and commissioner himself witnessed the rehabilitation work. He said that a big breach on the Indus Highway in Choky Wala Taunsa has been filled and relief operations were accelerated on the orders of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Usman said that rescue operation had been completed and 1000 tents set up in DG Khan and Rajanpur districts to shelter the affected people who were being provided food and all other basic necessary facilities.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner DG Khan Muhammad Anwar Baryar said he was present in Taunsa Sharif tehsil for the last three days to personally supervise rescue and relief operation and expressed commitment to stay there till the time every flood hit individual is rehabilitated.

Relief activities were underway at relief camps in Mangrotha, Vehoa, Nutkani, Bindi and Sokar. DC said that every individual was getting medical facility besides food and shelter while cattle heads were being vaccinated.

