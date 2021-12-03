Rehabilitation of persons with disabilities a priority: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Islam has taught Muslims to take full care of special persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that islam has taught Muslims to take full care of special persons.

In his message on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the CM said the disabled persons have special abilities, adding that every segment of society should play its role to provide a respectable place to persons with disabilities in society.

Rehabilitation of the disabled persons is a priority agenda and the provincial government is actively working for rehabilitation of the disabled persons to fulfill the vision of a welfare state, he added.

The CM said that different projects had been initiated for welfare of the differently-abled persons through the Punjab Social Protection Authority.

The government would ensure rehabilitation of special persons to bring them at par with the able-bodied persons, he added. The provision of equal opportunities to grow is the sign of a healthy society and everyone should lend a helping hand to this noble cause so that the disabled persons could be restored through education and training, he added.

Similarly, it is also important to raise necessary awareness in society about education, training and rehabilitation of the disabled persons, the CM added.