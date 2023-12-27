Open Menu

Rehana Mustafa Pays Tribute To BB On Her Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Rehana Mustafa pays tribute to BB on her death anniversary

Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rehana Mustafa Suhag on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on her 16th death anniversary for rendering great sacrifices for strengthening the democratic norms in the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rehana Mustafa Suhag on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on her 16th death anniversary for rendering great sacrifices for strengthening the democratic norms in the country.

Taking to APP here, she said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto gave a clear road-map to strengthen democracy and brought PPP to the new heights, proving by her political wisdom and farsightedness that she is matchless leader like her name ‘Benazir’.

 She said that the people of the Pakistan were deprived of a charismatic and peerless leader on December 27, 2007 as the Daughter of East was martyred in a gun and bomb attack after her historical address to a mammoth public meeting in Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi.

Rehana Mustafa, who is also candidate from PS 31 Kingri, Khairpur district, recalled the services of the slain leader for the cause of democracy and making the country’s defence strong.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Rawalpindi Khairpur Kingri Bagh Pakistan Peoples Party December From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PS-31

Recent Stories

Stock markets rise after festive break

Stock markets rise after festive break

1 minute ago
 Minister inspects ongoing cleanliness campaign

Minister inspects ongoing cleanliness campaign

4 minutes ago
 Police prevent election protest in DR Congo capita ..

Police prevent election protest in DR Congo capital

15 minutes ago
 China firmly opposes double standards on counterte ..

China firmly opposes double standards on counterterrorism: Mao Ning

15 minutes ago
 Sale of fried food items on rise

Sale of fried food items on rise

15 minutes ago
 New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over copyrig ..

New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over copyright infringement

11 minutes ago
Yemeni ambassador meets FCCI president

Yemeni ambassador meets FCCI president

11 minutes ago
 CDA to Auction More Plots in Islamabad

CDA to Auction More Plots in Islamabad

11 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) alumnus gives scholarship t ..

Punjab University (PU) alumnus gives scholarship to Zoology students

11 minutes ago
 ECP ensures seamless IT operations in 2024 electio ..

ECP ensures seamless IT operations in 2024 elections

11 minutes ago
 AJK observes BB’s 16th martyrdom anniversary wit ..

AJK observes BB’s 16th martyrdom anniversary with due solemnity and reverence:

8 minutes ago
 AJA to establish latest industrial units in Pakist ..

AJA to establish latest industrial units in Pakistan: Alan Xiao

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan