ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik's "Rasm-e-Qul (condolence prayers) will be held at his residence on Friday, 3:30 pm.

Quran Khawani has also been arranged for the departed soul.

The family members requested his well wishers to participate in the prayers for the reward of the deceased.