Religious Leaders Unite To Condemn Violence, Demand Justice For Minorities

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2023 | 10:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Religious leaders from diverse faiths on Friday gathered to denounce exploitation, violence, and religious intolerance in all its forms.

Leading the press conference at the Karachi Press Club, Ambassador at Large for Global Peace and Human Rights, Imam Allama Muhammad Ahsan Siddiqui, Chairman of the Interfaith Commission for Peace and Harmony (ICPH) and Co-Chair of the International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan addressed the recent Jaranwala incident and called for justice and respect for religious minorities in Pakistan.

Highlighting the importance of unity and mutual respect, he stated that islam unequivocally condemned all acts of violence and exploitation.

He emphasized that Islamic teachings required followers to honor and respect the beliefs of people from other religions, affirming that non-Muslim citizens possessed the same rights as their Muslim counterparts in an Islamic state.

Referring to the recent Jaranwala incident, Imam Siddiqui expressed deep sadness and concern over the violent actions that left churches vandalized and families homeless.

He condemned the actions of a radical mob and called for an immediate impartial inquiry to determine the facts and bring the culprits to justice. The incident, he stated, aimed to undermine the growing support of Christian clergy for Islam, particularly following the Pope's condemnation of the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

He stressed that the desecration of the Holy Quran was unacceptable and could not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He emphasized that failure to hold criminals accountable only encourages vigilantism, putting a strain on law enforcement agencies. Insulting places of worship, he asserted, was a grave offence that raises questions about the performance of authorities.

The press conference concluded with a unified call for justice and protection of religious minorities in Pakistan.

The religious leaders urged a collective effort to foster interfaith harmony and combat hatred in the guise of religion.

The leaders emphasized that respecting diversity and upholding the rights of all citizens were fundamental to achieving lasting peace and harmony.

