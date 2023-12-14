Religious scholars denounce DI Khan attack; vow to root-out terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Religious scholars on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack on the security personals in Dera Ismail Khan, urging the masses to identify anti-social elements to protect the country of the scourge of terrorism.

Dr. Abdul Rehman, Head of the Shaykh Zayed Islamic Research Centre, Islamia University Peshawar, said the country is going through a critical situation and the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its brave soldiers who are always ready to lay down their lives in defense of the motherland.

Speaking to Radio Pakistan, he paid rich tribute to security personnel who embraced martyrdom during this cowardly attack. "No power on earth can undo Pakistan and such cowardly acts cannot weaken the spirit of armed forces," he remarked.

Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi, Chief Khateeb, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the martyrs are our real heroes; their great sacrifices will not go in vain, adding that the whole world recognized the eternal sacrifices of the security forces in the war against terrorism.

"These cruel people want to destabilize the country; they are not only enemies of Pakistan but of the whole humanity and the entire Ummah," he added.

Maulana Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman, Secretary General of Rabt-ul-Madaras Pakistan, denounced the act, saying that such elements had no religion and were ultimately destined to face defeat.

Maulana Muhammad Shoaib, a prominent scholar, expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of the soldiers in the terrorist attack and prayed for the high status of martyrs.

He vowed that the terrorists could never succeed in their nefarious aims and the entire nation was standing with the security forces in the war against terrorism.