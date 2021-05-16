Renowned political leader Dr.Nazir Shaikh dies due to Coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Renowned political, social activist and intellectual Dr.Nazir Ahmed Shaikh has died at the age of 61 in a private hospital in Karachi due to coronavirus.

According to details, Dr. Nazir Shaikh who was born in April 1959 belongs to a nobel, literate shaikh family of Qamber Ali Khan area of Larkana district. He passed his MBBS examination from Chandka Medical College Larkana in year 1987.

He was suffering from multiple diseases and underwent open heart surgery last year but the cause of death was covid-19 which was detected last week. His funeral prayer held in cantonment graveyard on Friday morning under strict SOPs. Dr.Nazir Shaikh has left behind a widow, one son and 3 daughters to mourn.

Dr. Nazir Shaikh dedicated large part of his life to Awami Tehreek and remained sidekick of veteran politician Rasool Bux Palijo. He also joined Sindh Democratic Party headed by Abrar Qazi. Soyem for the departed soul was held at deceased's residence at Qasimabad which was attended by relatives, friends and well wishers of the deceased.

Noted personalities including Mama Yousuf Leghari, Zulfiqar Qadri, Dr.Munir Bhurgri, Mushtaq Nizamani, Dr, Gulzar Jumani, Mahesh Kumar, Punhal sariyo, Darshan Sachdev, Azad Mirwahi and others expressed deep sense of grief with the family members and offered prayer for deceased.