Renowned singer Ahmed Rushdi remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Renowned playback singer and pioneer of pop music in Pakistan, Ahmed Rushdi was remembered on his death anniversary on Tuesday.

The 'Ko Ko Korina' singer contributed to Pakistan's entertainment industry for over two decades and his songs are still popular among music lovers.

He was born on April 24, 1934, in Hyderabad Deccan and migrated to Pakistan after partition, where he settled in Karachi.

His father, Syed Manzoor Ahmad, was an Arabic and Persian teacher in Hyderabad Deccan and died in Rushdie's childhood.

Rushdi began his career with Radio Pakistan. After that, he succeeded in setting standards for music in Pakistan.

He sang songs the first time in the film named 'Karnama'. 'Mashriq-o-Magrib' was the last film he sang a song for.

Ahmed Rushdi had sung over 5,000 songs for Pakistani films. He got immense fame through his song 'Bander road se Keemari'.

Rushdi has received several honourable awards for his devotion and hard work. He was honored with a lifetime achievement award, the best singer of the Millennium Award, Nigar Award, and many other awards. He was granted Sitara-e-Imtiaz 20 years after his demise.

Ahmed Rushdi died due to cardiac arrest on April 11, 1983, at the age of 44.