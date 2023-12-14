Open Menu

Renowned Urdu Poet Jaun Alia Remembered On Birth Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Renowned Urdu poet Jaun Alia remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Renowned urdu poet and scholar Jaun Elia was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday.

Born on December 14, 1931, in an illustrious family in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, he was the youngest of his siblings. His father Allama Shafiq Hasan Elia was deeply involved in art and literature and also an astrologer and a poet.

This literary environment modelled him along the same lines and he wrote his first Urdu couplet when he was just 8.

He was fluent in Arabic, English, Persian, Sanskrit and Hebrew.

He migrated to Pakistan in 1957 and started living in Karachi. His first poetic collection Shayad was published in 1991, when he was 60. The second collection of his poetry Ya’ani was published posthumously in 2003.

Later his companion, Khalid Ansari, compiled and published his three consecutive collections, Gumaan in 2004, Lekin in 2006 and Goya in 2008.

He died after a protracted illness on November 8, 2002 in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Died Goya Same November December Family Arab

Recent Stories

Hatta Customs Center: Over 50,000 Trucks Processed ..

Hatta Customs Center: Over 50,000 Trucks Processed, Paving Way for Dubai's Progr ..

60 minutes ago
 Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial ..

Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meets United Nation ..

1 hour ago
 Delegation of the Ministerial Committee Assigned b ..

Delegation of the Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Extraordinary Joint Arab ..

1 hour ago
 Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit-Commission ..

Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meets ..

1 hour ago
 Unlock Photographic Brilliance with Smart Aura Lig ..

Unlock Photographic Brilliance with Smart Aura Light Portrait

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuh ..

Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuhada

2 hours ago
UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2023

6 hours ago
 AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overch ..

AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overcharging

15 hours ago
 Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after e ..

Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after encounter

15 hours ago
 Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly k ..

Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly killed, one recovered

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan