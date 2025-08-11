Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Handles 123 Emergencies In A Week

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Rescue 1122 handles 123 emergencies in a week

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Emergency Service Rescue 1122 responded to a total of 123 emergencies during the past week, extending timely assistance to 116 injured persons and patients, said District Emergency Officer Sanaullah on Monday.

He said the emergencies comprised 52 medical cases, five road traffic accidents, one fire incident, and six other miscellaneous cases.

The rescue teams provided on-site first aid and ensured the safe transfer of patients to medical facilities.

According to the official, 59 patients were shifted to various hospitals within the district as well as to health facilities in other areas to ensure specialized treatment.

The officer appreciated the dedication of the rescue staff in performing their duties efficiently and urged the public to cooperate with emergency services to help save lives.

APP/ari-adi

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

60 minutes ago
 UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global r ..

UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach

60 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

1 hour ago
 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest again ..

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI

2 hours ago
 Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel agains ..

Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel against restricting international ai ..

2 hours ago
 ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Pro ..

ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading

2 hours ago
China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue ..

China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue in H1 2025

3 hours ago
 Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescu ..

Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescue efforts under way

3 hours ago
 Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of ..

Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency se ..

Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan