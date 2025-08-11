Rescue 1122 Handles 123 Emergencies In A Week
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Emergency Service Rescue 1122 responded to a total of 123 emergencies during the past week, extending timely assistance to 116 injured persons and patients, said District Emergency Officer Sanaullah on Monday.
He said the emergencies comprised 52 medical cases, five road traffic accidents, one fire incident, and six other miscellaneous cases.
The rescue teams provided on-site first aid and ensured the safe transfer of patients to medical facilities.
According to the official, 59 patients were shifted to various hospitals within the district as well as to health facilities in other areas to ensure specialized treatment.
The officer appreciated the dedication of the rescue staff in performing their duties efficiently and urged the public to cooperate with emergency services to help save lives.
