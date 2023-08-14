Rescue-1122 holds rally to celebrate I-Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Rescue-1122 personnel celebrated the Independence Day with great enthusiasm and organised a rally to mark the day.

According to a spokesperson, the Rescue-1122 organised a flag-hoisting ceremony at its central station, situated at Kutchehry Road here, in which Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, Rescue District Warden Rescuers and rescue guards participated.

A cake was also cut at the Rescue 1122 Central Station, Sialkot. A team of rescuers and rescue guards presented a salute.

A stall was set up at Central Station Kutchehry Road in which children and boys also made flags on their hands and faces.

The rally was led by Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Syed Kamal Abid, who was accompanied by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, Rescue District Warden Jameel Janjua and a large number of rescuers and rescue guards.

The rally started from the Rescue-1122 Central Station, Kutchehry Road, which later ended at the Rescue Station after passing through its designated routes.

Later, Rescue 1122 also planted saplings in Bajwat area along with civil society members.