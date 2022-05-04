UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Observed World Day For Firefighters

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Rescue 1122 observed World Day for Firefighters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :International Firefighters' Day was observed at the provincial headquarters of Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday.

Tribute to all firefighters including Rescue 1122 was paid by the Director General 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed who was the chief guest on this occasion.

He also distributed cash and commendation certificates to the best and most professional personnel.

Firefighters are considered heroes all over the world, Dr. Khatir Ahmed said, adding, "During the fire, everyone runs away while these personnel run towards the fire." Rescue 1122 has well-equipped and well-educated firefighters, Dr Khatir Ahmed said. He said Rescue 1122 is equipped with state-of-the-art fire fighting vehicles and equipment as Rescue 1122 has so far provided services in more than 23,000 fire incidents.

Rescue 1122's timely rescue activities saved lives and billions of rupees, said Dr Khatir Ahmed.

