Rescue-1122 Responds 264 Emergencies During Eid Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 09:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Rescue-1122 responded 264 emergencies during first two days of Eid holidays in the district.

According to spokesperson Zahid Latif, rescue teams provided first aid to 281 victims of road accidents and shifted severely injured to nearby hospitals.

He said that 200 road accidents were reported in two days of Eid besides 9 fire eruption incidents, 260 medical, 6 building collapse and electrocution.

He said that Rescue-1122 had set up 35 posts at mosques, Eid Gahs and other importantpoints on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

