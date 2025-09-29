Rescue 1122 Tackles Over 170 Emergencies Last Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The emergency service of district Lakki Marwat-Rescue 1122 provided services in 171 emergencies over the last week.
Giving details, the spokesman says that total emergencies include 139 medical emergencies, 19 road accidents, eight fighting or bullet injuries-related incidents and three fire eruptions.
He said that during these emergencies 164 patients were safely shifted to hospitals while providing them first aid on the spot.
He said that the services received a total of 2623 emergency calls, out of which 1266 were irrelevant and fake calls, he added.
The rescue service also successfully handled 43 emergency incidents in which patients were shifted from district to another district.
During the referral-related emergencies, the spokesman said a total of 59 patients were benefited or rescued.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decisions on Electronic Invoicing Syst ..
How to Choose the Best Collagen Powder: Types, Dosage, and Tips
RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing to launch first air taxi service in Ras Al Khaim ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting
TECNO Spark 40C Leak Hints at 6000mAh Big Battery at Affordable Price in Pakista ..
Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi deal: Ishaq Dar
Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy ..
Overall state of Europe's environment is not good, says EEA
TRENDS participates in European Parliament conference, urges confronting polaris ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins 2025 Road Race in Rwanda
UAE concludes successful participation in China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 tackles over 170 emergencies last week2 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti sets January deadline for project completion, prioritizes public welfare2 minutes ago
-
SC suspends IHC order restraining Justice Tariq Jahangiri from judicial work2 minutes ago
-
Food department recover 1374 metric tone wheat from rice mill in operation32 minutes ago
-
Unwholesome meat seized32 minutes ago
-
Youth died of electrocution42 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds 23 road accidents during last 24 hours43 minutes ago
-
Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi deal: Ishaq Dar1 hour ago
-
Two new Polio cases confirmed from Sindh1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 144,100 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Thunderstorm forecast for Karachi1 hour ago
-
ANP criticizes KP government over corruption, lawlessness1 hour ago