Rescue 1122 tackles over 170 emergencies last week

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The emergency service of district Lakki Marwat-Rescue 1122 provided services in 171 emergencies over the last week.

Giving details, the spokesman says that total emergencies include 139 medical emergencies, 19 road accidents, eight fighting or bullet injuries-related incidents and three fire eruptions.

He said that during these emergencies 164 patients were safely shifted to hospitals while providing them first aid on the spot.

He said that the services received a total of 2623 emergency calls, out of which 1266 were irrelevant and fake calls, he added.

The rescue service also successfully handled 43 emergency incidents in which patients were shifted from district to another district.

During the referral-related emergencies, the spokesman said a total of 59 patients were benefited or rescued.

APP/slm