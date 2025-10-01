Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Tackles Over 700 Emergencies In Sep

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Rescue 1122 tackles over 700 emergencies in Sep

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The district emergency service of Lakki Marwat-Rescue 1122 on Wednesday has issued a monthly performance report, saying it tackled a total of 720 different emergencies and provided services during the last month.

Sharing the September’s performance report, the spokesman of the Rescue 1122 said, the service provided first medical aid to patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies.

He said that the emergencies included 585 medical, 73 road traffic accidents, six fire eruptions, 31 bullet injury or fight, and 25 different recovery-related emergencies.

During these emergencies, a total of 702 persons were shifted to hospitals and provided them medical assistance and facilities on the spot.

In September, the rescue 1122 handled several referral-related emergencies, benefiting a total of 218 patients while shifting to various hospitals including 50 within the district and 159 were shifted to the hospitals of other districts.

