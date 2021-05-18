UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue Teams Extinguish Bush Fire Near Archeological Site

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

Rescue teams extinguish bush fire near archeological site

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The rescue teams have timely brought fire under control which erupted in bushes and trees nearby to the historical archeological site of Takhat Bhai on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Araf said that soon after the reports received about the fire breakout in surrounding areas of Takh Bahi monuments, the district administration sent Rescue 1122, civil defence and tehsil Municipal administration teams which timely brought fire under control with support of local people without any human and material loss at the site.

Related Topics

Fire Mardan SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

1 hour ago

UK-EU Talks on Northern Ireland Protocol Not Hugel ..

5 minutes ago

Fawad urges int'l community to meet its obligation ..

5 minutes ago

Situation in Ethiopia's Tigray 'horrific': WHO chi ..

5 minutes ago

French Regulator Records 2 New Blood Clot Deaths i ..

5 minutes ago

Mali strike paralyses banks and government offices ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.