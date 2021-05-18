Rescue teams extinguish bush fire near archeological site

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The rescue teams have timely brought fire under control which erupted in bushes and trees nearby to the historical archeological site of Takhat Bhai on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Araf said that soon after the reports received about the fire breakout in surrounding areas of Takh Bahi monuments, the district administration sent Rescue 1122, civil defence and tehsil Municipal administration teams which timely brought fire under control with support of local people without any human and material loss at the site.