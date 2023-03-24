UrduPoint.com

Rescue Teams Vigilant As Water Level In Drain Under-control Following Rain

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Rescue teams are on alert, as rainwater stranded on streets and roads sides cleared through de-watering pumps, while the water level in the drain under-control following the rain spell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Rescue teams are on alert, as rainwater stranded on streets and roads sides cleared through de-watering pumps, while the water level in the drain under-control following the rain spell.

Rescue Emergency and Disaster Management teams are on high alert on Friday, to meet any emergency situation following the rain spell in the Federal Capital, said a press release.

Due to precautionary measures by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the rainwater running beside the slums is at a normal level and under control.

Magistrates and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) rescue officials remained in the field and ensured the water level in the city's drain are out of danger.

