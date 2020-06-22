Rescuers recover body of second minor from Chenab

Body of second minor recovered on fourth day of search operation whose mother attempted suicide along with three minor kids by jumping into the Chenab at Multan Road here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Body of second minor recovered on fourth day of search operation whose mother attempted suicide along with three minor kids by jumping into the Chenab at Multan Road here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that body of Abeha (3) was recovered from the river while Wajid (1) was fished out on second day(Saturday) of operation.

Rabia (25) wife of Faheem and a mother-of- three attempted suicide after quarrelling with husband over telephone and resultantantly attempted suicide by jumping from the Chenab bridge on Friday.

Rescuers team saved the drowning mother and shifted her to hospital while search was underway with the help of boats for the last kid on fourth day in the river for body of Nihal(5) , they stated.