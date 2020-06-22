UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuers Recover Body Of Second Minor From Chenab

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:11 PM

Rescuers recover body of second minor from Chenab

Body of second minor recovered on fourth day of search operation whose mother attempted suicide along with three minor kids by jumping into the Chenab at Multan Road here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Body of second minor recovered on fourth day of search operation whose mother attempted suicide along with three minor kids by jumping into the Chenab at Multan Road here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that body of Abeha (3) was recovered from the river while Wajid (1) was fished out on second day(Saturday) of operation.

Rabia (25) wife of Faheem and a mother-of- three attempted suicide after quarrelling with husband over telephone and resultantantly attempted suicide by jumping from the Chenab bridge on Friday.

Rescuers team saved the drowning mother and shifted her to hospital while search was underway with the help of boats for the last kid on fourth day in the river for body of Nihal(5) , they stated.

Related Topics

Multan Road Suicide Wife Rescue 1122 From Habib-ADM Limited

Recent Stories

Ajman Medical District performs coronavirus testin ..

12 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre improves public bus se ..

27 minutes ago

Tourism contributes 12.7 pct to Philippine GDP in ..

17 seconds ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan re- ..

20 seconds ago

One more corona patient dies in Hyderabad

22 seconds ago

China's large solar telescope ready for space weat ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.