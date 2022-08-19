UrduPoint.com

Rescuers Reinforcements To Reach Flood Hit Areas Swiftly When Needed: DG Rescue 1122

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Rescuers reinforcements to reach flood hit areas swiftly when needed: DG Rescue 1122

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) on Friday said that 370 rescuers equipped with 70 boats and 80 motorboats were rescuing people from flooded areas of Rajanpur despite difficulties posed by fast flow of water and promised that rescuers reinforcement with equipment from other districts would reach the troubled areas swiftly as and when needed.

During a visit to flood hit areas Dr. Rizwan undertook on the orders of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief rescuer of Punjab said that water level was high and flow was fast due to torrential rains over the Suleman Mountain Range but added that passion of the rescuers was stronger than the trouble and they were busy in rescuing people even during heavy rains.

DG Rescue 1122 expressed satisfaction over the water rescue operations in Rajanpur district and gave a pat on the back to the rescuers to acknowledge their passionate and industrious response in helping the people who suffered miseries due to floods caused by the ferocious hill torrents.

He advised rescuers to continue to operate till the shifting of last man to safe place.

Dr Rizwan visited water rescue posts in Rojhan, Fazalpur, and Jampur and took briefings from District Emergency Officer Dr. Muhammad Aslam besides rescue posts heads including Ejaz Ahmad Malik, Rahat Ali Chaudhry, and Rana Muhammad Yameen.

Dr. Aslam informed the DG about the ongoing water rescue operation and existing flood situation.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Flood Water Pakistan Awami Tehreek Visit Man Rajanpur Jampur Rojhan Rahat Ali Rescue 1122 National University From Rains

Recent Stories

OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

6 minutes ago
 5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fa ..

5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products’ concl ..

45 minutes ago
 SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

1 hour ago
 Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in ..

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in LG polls

1 hour ago
 Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

2 hours ago
 ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury i ..

ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury items

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.