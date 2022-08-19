Rescuers reinforcements to reach flood hit areas swiftly when needed: DG Rescue 1122

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) on Friday said that 370 rescuers equipped with 70 boats and 80 motorboats were rescuing people from flooded areas of Rajanpur despite difficulties posed by fast flow of water and promised that rescuers reinforcement with equipment from other districts would reach the troubled areas swiftly as and when needed.

During a visit to flood hit areas Dr. Rizwan undertook on the orders of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief rescuer of Punjab said that water level was high and flow was fast due to torrential rains over the Suleman Mountain Range but added that passion of the rescuers was stronger than the trouble and they were busy in rescuing people even during heavy rains.

DG Rescue 1122 expressed satisfaction over the water rescue operations in Rajanpur district and gave a pat on the back to the rescuers to acknowledge their passionate and industrious response in helping the people who suffered miseries due to floods caused by the ferocious hill torrents.

He advised rescuers to continue to operate till the shifting of last man to safe place.

Dr Rizwan visited water rescue posts in Rojhan, Fazalpur, and Jampur and took briefings from District Emergency Officer Dr. Muhammad Aslam besides rescue posts heads including Ejaz Ahmad Malik, Rahat Ali Chaudhry, and Rana Muhammad Yameen.

Dr. Aslam informed the DG about the ongoing water rescue operation and existing flood situation.