Rescuers Save Woman Attempting Suicide
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Rescue 1122 claimed to have saved a woman who attempted suicide
by jumping into the River Chenab.
The department sources said on Thursday that 40-year-old Azra Bibi,
wife of Sajjad, who was distressed over domestic issues, moved to the
Chenab bridge and jumped into the water.
Rescuers who were just a few yards away rushed to the river and
pulled her out with the help of a boat.
The woman had brought her two children, aged between 10 and 12,
and left them on the bridge before jumping into the river.
On information, Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir, District Emergency
Officer Abdullah Khan, and PDM Coordinator Irfan Sial reached the site.
The deputy commissioner met the woman and her children.
