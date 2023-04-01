Research Department inaugurated at Karachi Institute of Heart Disease

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman has said that educational institutions are supported by research work and as a result of the research that is being done in medical institutions around the world, modern treatment methods and better use of medicines have been possible to control diseases, the publication of Research General is a matter of pride for any institution and it also motivates the researchers.

Administrator Karachi expressed these views while talking to media representatives after inaugurating the Research Department in Karachi Institute of Heart Disease Federal B. Area here Saturday.

later he presided over a meeting with leading cardiologists of Karachi and said that doing research is not a trivial task and it is through research that the world has progressed.

Modern research has brought about a revolution in medicine as well as in different fields and those diseases which were not possible to be treated earlier are now being treated as a result of research which is benefiting the suffering humanity.

He said that Karachi Institute of Heart Disease is the second largest cardiac hospital in Karachi and today is significant because a formal research department has been established here which is the backbone of any institution.

He said that KIHD will gain a prominent position in the world of general research and the latest research from all over the world will be brought to cardiologists through this general.

In the meeting held on this occasion, Professor Dr. Tariq Ashraf was appointed as the Chief Editor of Research General. Chief Executive of the Institute, Prof. Rafat Sultana told the meeting that national and international cardiologists were included in the editorial board of Research General so that the best research work can be published in Research General, she said that seminars, symposiums and workshops will also be organized under the Research Department.

Cardiologists will be invited to present their experiences and observations regarding heart diseases in the light of modern research so that the doctors and medical staff associated with this field can benefit.

Prof. Waqar Kazmi, Prof. Tariq Ashraf, Prof. Zahid Rashid, Prof. Abdul Rashid, Prof. Arif Rahman, Prof. Hasina Chaghani, Prof. Dr. Sajida Parveen, Dr. Sajid Ali Khan and other cardiologists participated in the meeting.

Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman visited various wards, clinic, hypertension clinic, OPD of Karachi Institute of Heart Disease on this occasion, met the doctors on duty and reviewed the facilities provided to the patients.