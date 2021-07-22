Residents enjoy barbeque parties on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi thronged public parks and open spaces to celebrate barbecue parties on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

Youngsters busy arranging special barbecue parties on rooftops, green lawns and open places as well other picnic spots for their friends and family members.

Chaudary Naveed, a resident of Sattelite town told APP, "Eid holidays along with the pleasant weather has added charm to Eid festivities as I can enjoy delicious meat dishes outdoor with my family and friends".

Eid-ul Azha comes once a year and the tradition of sharing meat with neighbors and the needy gives everyone a chance to store meat for the coming days to eat and serve guests, he said.

The residents of twin cities mostly visited Shamsabad Park, Jinnah Park, the Jungle Kingdom, F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park, CDA Marghazar Zoo, Rawal Lake, Lake View Park, Daman-e-Koh, Shakarparian hills, and Pakistan Monument.

"Eid ul Azha is always fun-filled as all my cousins gather at our rooftop and we enjoy a barbecue party and meat dishes at night," a local resident said.

"Mutton biryani, pulao, beef nihari, and Shami kabab are also the special dishes which are cooked during and after Eid," he added.