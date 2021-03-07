UrduPoint.com
Respect Of Women Part Of Our Social, Religious Norms: CM Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Respect of women part of our social, religious norms: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that respect of women is part of our social and religious norms, and the West cannot even imagine the rights islam has given to women.

Allah Almighty has given respect to women by making her custodian of beautiful relations like mother, daughter and sister, added the CM.

In his message on the World Women's Day, the chief minister said women make around 50% of the population of Pakistan and their role for socioeconomic development of the country could not be neglected.

The chief minister said that previous governments did not take any practical steps empower women, while Pakistan Tehrerk-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was determined to bring women in the mainstream. Equal opportunities have been provided to women in practical life, he added.

Empowering women is the mission of the PTI government and historic steps have been taken in this regard, he said and added that 187 Daycare Centres have been established throughout the province.

Seven new Daycare Centres were inaugurated last year, he added. A facility of hostel had been provided for the working women. New hospitals were being established for ensuring quality treatment to mother and child, the CM said.

The CM maintained that more new Mother and Child care hospitals would be set up with Rs 280 million in Attock, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot and Layyah. He said that work was being carried out on Mother and Child care hospital in Lahore and Mianwali.

Usman Buzdar said that the government would make women of backward areas economically and socially strong, adding that women would get security, empowerment, respect and progress in new Pakistan. Pakistani women are hard working and capable and they have earned name in different sectors, he said. Now they are working side by side with men. Today we reiterate that all out efforts would be made to protect the rights of women, the CM assured.

