Retired Railways Station Master, 15 Others Booked For Torturing Constable

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Retired Railways Station Master, 15 others booked for torturing constable

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A retired Station Master among 15 unidentified people were booked for torturing the Railways police constable.

According to FIR, about 15 to 20 people thrashed Mohammed Ashraf, Railway police constable, who was deputed for patroling duty along with fellow constable Qurbaan Ali at Mahmood Kot Railways Station.

As per the statement given to the police, the constable said the accused persons had caught two thieves stealing iron plates red-handedly at the Station.

While seeing this, the mob asked Muhammad Ashraf to take the thieves along with him to Railways Police Station instead the local police station. Upon his refusal, the people among the retired Station Master subjected him to torture. In this way during scuffle, the constable's uniform was torn off, added the FIR.

Mahmood Court police station registered the case and started investigation.

