Revamping Of AIMTH To Be Completed By June 15: Secretary Health
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan has said revamping of the Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) Sialkot will be completed by June 15.
As 75% of the construction work has been completed at a cost of 517 million rupees while the total estimated cost of the project has been estimated 800 million rupees.
The old building of 400-bed hospital has been re-tiled in the admin officer, OPDs, wards, pharmacy, laboratories, corridors and washrooms.
He expressed these views while reviewing construction work on revamping project of Allam Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital.
The secretary said old hospitals of the province were being revamped and equipments were
being installed with an aim to ensure quality services.
He directed officials of the building department to speed up work and complete the project before
the scheduled time.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said the work on the project was reviewed
on a daily basis.
MS Dr Rana Ilyas, SDO Building Chaudhary Ijaz and Vice Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical
College Dr Abdul Sattar were also present.
Recent Stories
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP serious in steps of protecting people: Ziaul Hasan Lanjar3 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide3 minutes ago
-
LDA razes several illegal constructions3 minutes ago
-
CCRI’s FAC advises proper weeds control in post-rain cotton scenario13 minutes ago
-
11 food points fined23 minutes ago
-
Students lose consciousness in Karachi school due to generator fumes33 minutes ago
-
UNESCO has announced MAB Young Scientists Awards 202433 minutes ago
-
FC seizes prohibited items, drugs during extensive operations33 minutes ago
-
IT, Telecom sector having vast investment opportunities: Shaza Fatima33 minutes ago
-
Saudi investment in Pakistan to strengthen partnership, promote regional stability: Dar43 minutes ago
-
Rain with thunderstorm forecast for Sindh from April 17 to 1953 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Nowshera firing53 minutes ago