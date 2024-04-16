Revamping of AIMTH to be completed by June 15: secretary health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan has said revamping of the Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) Sialkot will be completed by June 15.

As 75% of the construction work has been completed at a cost of 517 million rupees while the total estimated cost of the project has been estimated 800 million rupees.

The old building of 400-bed hospital has been re-tiled in the admin officer, OPDs, wards, pharmacy, laboratories, corridors and washrooms.

He expressed these views while reviewing construction work on revamping project of Allam Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital.

The secretary said old hospitals of the province were being revamped and equipments were

being installed with an aim to ensure quality services.

He directed officials of the building department to speed up work and complete the project before

the scheduled time.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said the work on the project was reviewed

on a daily basis.

MS Dr Rana Ilyas, SDO Building Chaudhary Ijaz and Vice Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical

College Dr Abdul Sattar were also present.