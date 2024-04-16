Open Menu

Revamping Of AIMTH To Be Completed By June 15: Secretary Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Revamping of AIMTH to be completed by June 15: secretary health

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan has said revamping of the Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) Sialkot will be completed by June 15.

As 75% of the construction work has been completed at a cost of 517 million rupees while the total estimated cost of the project has been estimated 800 million rupees.

The old building of 400-bed hospital has been re-tiled in the admin officer, OPDs, wards, pharmacy, laboratories, corridors and washrooms.

He expressed these views while reviewing construction work on revamping project of Allam Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital.

The secretary said old hospitals of the province were being revamped and equipments were

being installed with an aim to ensure quality services.

He directed officials of the building department to speed up work and complete the project before

the scheduled time.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said the work on the project was reviewed

on a daily basis.

MS Dr Rana Ilyas, SDO Building Chaudhary Ijaz and Vice Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical

College Dr Abdul Sattar were also present.

Related Topics

Punjab Sialkot June (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced ..

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah

56 minutes ago
 Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

2 hours ago
 Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak ..

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

3 hours ago
 LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

3 hours ago
 Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

4 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

5 hours ago
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

16 hours ago
 British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan