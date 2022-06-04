UrduPoint.com

'Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery' Held At Tehsil Level

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2022 | 01:00 PM

'Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery' held at tehsil level

KASUR, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif ,'Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery' was held at district as well as tehsil level here on Saturday..

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Irshad Bhatti while holding the kutchery at the lawn of DC complex listened to the problems of the people and directed to address their complaints on the spot.

He said that the revenue staff provided all revenue related facilities including person's death and birth,accuracy record, registry,income certificate,issuance of domicile etc to the citizens.

Meanwhile, other assistant commissioners attended the public courts at their respective tehsil headquarters.

